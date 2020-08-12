E Ink’s folding tablet prototype is an interactive book in the making

Foldable smartphones are slowly becoming a marketable idea, and now it seems that the world of e-readers may be adopting the same trend. The E Ink Corporation, the company behind the digital paper technology found in the majority of e-readers, is developing new foldable e-ink screens that also have the potential to be used for note-taking.

A new prototype video from GoodEReader.com revealed the new technology which showcases the potential for how e-readers are just a few steps away from incorporating the same folding technology that books have had for centuries.

I do think that e-readers may offer a better platform for folding technology. Not only does it allow for a smaller form factor, but with it feeling more like a traditional book that you could read and write in, it’s easy to translate this into everyday usage. I’m someone who likes to take notes as they work and even though a laptop offers this ability, I find my brain remembers it better when I write it down and keep it visible separately.

The technology shown in this video perhaps still has a long way to go with regards to the size of its bezels and finding ways of preventing screen damage from all the folding. It can definitely work and with all the development in folding screen technology, it’s only a matter of time now before these things become the norm. Especially once they hit a price point that the average person can afford.

