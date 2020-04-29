Facebook allowing creators to charge for livestreams

2020 will forever be known as the year the world got to know what it feels like to be Darryn. Not to have any social life and to never leave the house. Jokes aside, the cancellation of big social events is particularly tough on people who rely on them for a living. To aid the cause, various initiatives have been put together like GoFund pages allowing people to donate money to bands or other affected people of their choice and Twitch streaming live performances from various musicians.

Facebook is now also getting into the swing of things by enabling artists and creators to charge for access to their various livestream events, helping them to get monetised for their efforts. Something which the company revealed in its official announcement, that is designed to support all sorts of virtual group activities like online conferences, online classes and the obvious live performances:

To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.

No further details of how the paywall and interaction with attendees of these virtual evens will be manged, but no doubt more will be revealed as they roll out these details further.

To go along with this news, Facebook has also announced better features that make it easier for people to raise money from its livestreams. Livestream hosts can decide what organization they want to support, and during their show, they’ll be able to see how much money has been raised as it’s happening, along with how many people are supporting the cause. They can also tap and view individual contributions if they want to shout people out or virtually wave at them. All proceeds go to the organisations; with Facebook not taking any cut from this.

