Facebook builds an app for rolling commentary called Venue

Facebook has been on quite an innovation binge lately, releasing new apps on an almost weekly basis as it attempts to develop new concepts and technologies that it hopes could drive the interaction of the future…while also giving them access to even more data. And now their newest app from the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team is trying to change the way the world communicates on live events called Venue.

Similar to Twitter, Venue is an app that will allow you to comment on common trends and be a part of an ongoing conversation. Instead of using hashtags, Venue is a much more curated experience. Commentary will mainly come from select expert commentators such as journalists or athletes, while public participation will be concentrated into conversations or polls around specific moments.

To make it easier for viewers to focus on one screen at a time, they’ll receive notifications via the app when there’s a new digital event for them to interact with. Facebook is calling these “Moments” and says they’ll happen whenever the Venue host thinks something especially memorable or interesting is happening during the event.

I appreciate the innovation that Facebook is currently working on, but I will be honest and admit that I don’t really see the point of this app. I can’t see people wanting to download a new app just to follow a person’s expert opinion or commentary on something, though if this is the precursor to something they might bring into Facebook, then perhaps they might be able to make a dent into this sort of rolling commentary market that Twitter provides.

