Facebook is making it easier to bulk-delete your past posts

If the internet has reminded of us of one thing, it’s that humanity can be ridiculously stupid at times and unlimited access to information doesn’t necessarily make us any smarter. Social media in particular, is the hub of many a bone-headed comment on a daily basis and it’s pretty hard to be online without coming across some pretty shocking stuff. Thankfully, some people do eventually come to their senses, and try and go back and delete their old ways from the internet.

If you are someone keen to try and remove your social media past, Facebook is making it easier with a new feature called Manage Activity that lets users bulk delete their old posts. The feature will also offer several filtering options to make it easier to find certain posts with people, text or in a certain time period.

According to Facebook, the feature is meant “to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.” As an example, it suggests that someone might want to delete old content when they’re about to start working full time after college or remove posts that remind them of an old relationship.

While it was always possible to delete posts, going back in history and removing them one by one can be quite a painful experience so being able to remove large parts of your timeline can be a godsend for many people and as the company describes, there are many good reasons for people wanting to scrub aspects of their past off social media. It’s perhaps still not as effective a solution as closing your account down completely, but I guess it’s a step in the right direction for many people.

The company says that the new feature will make its way to its mobile apps on Android and iOS first before coming to its web UI.

