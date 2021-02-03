Ford partners with Google to provide Android for its future smart-cars

When it comes to computer operating systems, it’s not just about what is most popular for devices now, but who can best prepare for the hardware of the future. It’s a trick Microsoft missed with the arrival of the smartphone despite it dominating the desktop market for years while Google’s Android became the most popular operating system on that front.

Google doesn’t want to repeat Microsoft’s mistake though, and is already looking for ways that it can future-proof Android. One of those new markets could be the new frontier of tech-heavy cars.

We’ve already seen incredible advancements not just in how cars are developing AI to drive by themselves, but are also including incredible entertainment systems for the vehicle occupant too. Not to be left out, Google is developing more features designed for automotive use and has just found a massive partner. Ford has signed a deal to turn its vehicle operating systems over to Google’s Android from 2023, as it revealed in the following post:

We’re going to leverage the talent and assets of both companies to push the boundaries of Ford’s transformation, unlock personalized consumer experiences, and drive disruptive, data-driven opportunities. This may include projects ranging from modernizing our plants through vision AI, developing new retail experiences when buying a vehicle, creating new ownership offers based on connected vehicle data, and more.

Google has reportedly already signed a deal with Volvo and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but Ford is arguably its biggest partner so far. For these manufactures, while it does mean an important element of their car design is no handed by a third party company, it does allow them to focus on what they can do best while having a car operating system that is already widely supported, will make it easier for future customers to interact with their cars in new and exciting ways with google also likely to be able to continue supporting and developing the operating system far better than they would’ve been able to.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Microsoft also attempt to jump into the automotive game or if we perhaps see the rise of new companies playing in this space. Cars could become more than just the things that get us from one to another, they might be the most important cogs in our smart, connected lives.

