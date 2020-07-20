Get to see different views from the world with WindowSwap

There is nothing better to sit back and relax while looking at a beautiful view. With all of us stuck in some form of lockdown however, getting to enjoy some beautiful scenery is proving a lot harder lately. And even in a scenic city like Cape Town where you can see either mountains or coastlines from almost everywhere, such houses generally cost as much as the annual GDP of the DRC.

So, rather than go out looking for a good view in which to ease your mind why not bring that good view directly into your house? A new website which plays videos from other people’s windows that are far more scenic than your own will allow you to take in that beauty, relax and also cry at the same time at how you wish you were rather there.

Called WindowSwap, the site is a quarantine project by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam that lets you use your browser to watch unique views from different locations across the globe. From rainy streets in Thailand, a small field with a gentle breeze on a sunny Austrian day. Or how about the Amalfi Coast of Italy, a mountain view from Switzerland, or a busy street in London? You can even grab a glimpse of the ocean in Japan, spot a cat watching birds in Qatar or simply just look at the best beaches of the world.

Instead of using live webcams, the site makes use of pre-recorded videos and asks people to submit a 10-minute high definition recording of “your window and frame,” along with the creator’s name and location. I would personally contribute, but I need to mow the lawn and make my garden look pretty before I do. And I’m sure you would rather stare at a beach or mountain instead.

At least it’s something to brighten your day when you’re suffering from Wanderlust, and are in need of a different angle on life.

