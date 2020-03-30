Google is cancelling April Fools’ Day 2020

Along with Christmas, New Years, Easter, birthdays, Halloween and the many other celebrations we partake in for various reasons, another one of those days people look forward to is the April 1. It is that one day of the year where people take things a little less seriously and where telling lies, playing pranks and a little bit of fake news is socially accepted around the world.

Given the current predicament with everyone socially distancing themselves to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and people already unable to discern what is real and fake on the news around the subject, it just feels that now is not the time to be making silly pranks (at least online). Something which Google is agreeing to as they have announced that as a company they will not be taking part in April Fools jokes, as revealed by an internal message reported by Business Insider:

We take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one.

We’ve already stopped any centralized April Fool’s efforts but realize there may be smaller projects within teams that we don’t know about. Please suss out those efforts and make sure your teams pause on any jokes they may have planned — internally or externally.

A great idea by Google during this time, which will do its utmost best to also ensure that information remains reliable on the day when most of us normally don’t trust anything we read. Covid-19 is no laughing matter and the impact that is being felt around the world doesn’t afford us much time to laugh about it. Let’s hope many other sites also play ball and ensure the internet can be a safe haven for change on the day.

And if you’re feeling like Google is spoiling all the fun here don’t worry, with loved ones in close proximity all day, your chances of pulling off an epic prank with them should only increase, so you can still have plenty of fun on the day.

Last Updated: