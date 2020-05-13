Google Play Music to be shut down, but Google is allowing transfer of all user data to Youtube Music

Google is typically great at making software, but even their apps have a shelf-life and need to be replaced over time. Outside of their core services like Search, Mail and Maps, Google has seen a number of its software apps close down over the past few years and it appears another is about to bite the dust as Google Play Music is finally coming to an end.

Google Play Music was supposed to be Google’s answer to Apple Music and Spotify, and was often the go-to platform for many Android users as it came bundled with the operating system. However, over the years Google has also been developing their YouTube platform, which was also set to feature a music streaming platform of its own. That extra focus on YouTube Music has ultimately made it the better platform by quite a wide margin, even making it the default music player bundled into new devices and now Google has announced that Google Play Music will be shut down completely (via The Verge).

Google hasn’t revealed exactly when this shut down will happen, but if you are a big Play Music user, the good news is that they have also made it possible for you to move your entire library artists, albums, songs, playlists, purchased music, personal uploads, and recommendations — over to YouTube Music with just a few taps, through a purpose-built menu which will sync the two accounts and then transfer all your data in the background.

It’s not clear yet if Google will institute any form of prompt to force the move across, though if you are a regular user and music listener, you will no doubt want to migrate to YouTube Music, with its collection of music videos, lyrics and other new features which does make it a lot better. As a subscriber you get the added benefit of no adverts on YouTube.

It’s never nice needing to change to a new app when you’re perhaps happy with something currently, but with technology continuing to evolve and new apps and tools constantly being developed, it’s probably a good idea to not get too attached to your specific music suite. Especially if it’s developed by Google.

