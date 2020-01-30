Google’s new call recording feature may also include transcribing

Ever been on a call with somebody and wished you could’ve recorded it? It’s probably the wish of every man trying to remember that shopping list that their partner just blurted out to them in the middle of a conversation. This is something which Google is planning to fix with a new Phone App the company is currently working on for its Android OS. However, more than just the ability to record calls, it looks like there may be some functionality to transcribe them too if a new piece of code discovered by 9to5Google is anything to go by.

Recording calls can be pretty cool when remembering those important details, but if this transcription feature can work too, it would be especially useful to then have a written note of it too, because we all know we’ll probably forget what was said even after listening to it for a second time. It will also be incredibly useful for journalists who will no longer need to tirelessly type out every detail of their phone interview to ensure they capture every word correctly.





It might be a little creepy to know that someone can record your calls, but I can see the utility of the feature. This is something that Google plans to get around by firstly having the app warn you to comply with local calls and then also letting the person on the other side know that the call is being recorded so that they can choose to hang up if they don’t agree to it.

This could be an incredibly useful feature if used correctly and security measures are appropriately taken. Let’s hope that Google can somehow iron out those challenges and give us a way of safely and securely recording (and transcribing) those important calls when the details of the call are important.

And on a related note, The Verge is reporting that Google Translate may soon be able to transcribe translations in real-time, with people speaking in another language. Another nifty way to help you learn to not just speak a language, but read it too.

Last Updated: