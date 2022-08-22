If you can learn how to convert your emails to the Google Sheets program, you can organize your messages better and improve productivity. We’ll show you how to do that with our “how do I convert email to Google Sheets” guide below…

Set Up an Inbox

To start with, you have to have a email account. You can find an account that is free to set up, and once it is initiated, you need to create an inbox.

Send Out Test Emails

The next step is to test the inbox and make sure everything is functioning like it should. Sending a few test emails will give you peace of mind, and help you learn the inbox’s functionality.

Link with Google Sheets

If your email parser program is set up, and you are receiving emails to your mail parser inbox, then you need to next connect the inbox to Google Sheets. You can do this with a service like emails-to-sheets.com. Their website is very easy to use for this purpose.

Customize Google Sheets

The last part of this process is to organize your Google Sheets settings, so that all of the data from the emails go to the correct columns. You can determine how all of the info is arranged from your emails onto the Sheets program, and that will help you to stay organized and find the info you need at a glance.

Try to keep things simple at first, so that you don’t lose important data, and gradually increase the amount of data that can be added to the sheet as the complexity grows.

What’s the Benefit of Sending Email Data to Sheets?

You may be wondering why there is any demand for a method for sending email data to Sheets for organization. There are numerous reasons why a business might do this, but the most obvious one is to extract important details and arrange them in an easy-to-browse format. You can take a lot of emails that are packed with information and boil them down to their essential parts, determining which contacts are responding, and how often they are responding, as an example of how this might be used as sales data.

You can also arrange shipping information this way, keeping track of orders sent and received for your records so there are fewer mistakes, says HackerNoon. An email parser program can do that automatically, so you don’t miss any clients. It is certainly worth trying out.

