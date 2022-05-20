How Gen Z Are Learning to Teach Themselves

Gen Z often gets scoffed at for their inability to pull their eyes away from their phones and pay attention to class, but could this be a sign that we need change?

New learning techniques are rising to meet this issue, and some in Gen Z are learning to teach themselves using methods like microlearning. They could change the way we think about education completely.

So how is Gen Z becoming a self-taught generation? Read on to find out more!

The Smartphone Generation

Unfounded beliefs lead people to generalize Generation Z as uninterested, unintelligent, and unable to focus. They call the youngest and brightest minds to phrases like the ‘goldfish generation,’ and unfairly so.

While attention spans have provenly reduced in young people, one thing where they undoubtedly excel is adapting to new technology at a remarkably fast rate. Techniques like micro-learning are driving this acceleration of technological literacy.

Microlearning might seem like a new thing, but in reality, it is a tried and true method of learning that dates back as far as the 60s. Before the start of the millennium, this was a niche, almost theoretical concept. In recent years, companies such as learntowin.com have been focusing on these proven learning techniques.

Gen Z is the first generation to embrace new technology in their lives organically. Smartphones are more prevalent than ever, and studies show that Gen Z is on their phones more than ever.

With young people less interested in the classroom and more attuned to their devices, this might be the beginning of a new wave of integrated learning.

Teachers Are Falling Behind

Unfortunately, being raised with this technology gives Gen Z a natural advantage that other generations struggle to keep up with, such as Gen X, an issue found in all areas of modern life, including the workplace. Studies show that people from older generations are struggling to keep up with the constant advances in technology, and teachers are not immune to this issue (more details).

With home learning coming to the forefront in recent years, many teachers have had to become familiar with new kinds of teaching and different technology. It has become abundantly clear that an update to all of our thinking is necessary to move forward.

Thankfully, statistics show that microlearning techniques are also successful for older adults. Once they have understood and embraced the technology, we can begin reteaching how to teach.

The Future of Learning

Microlearning is an intuitive learning method that is full of potential (see TD)! Once we fully embrace new learning methods, we can begin a slow restructuring of our school and workplace learning environments. Many of the techniques and philosophies behind our current teaching administrations build on ancient philosophies that work for some but sadly leave many young people behind.

We want to ensure everyone has access to education that works for them. With many young people turning away from school and towards new learning possibilities, it only makes sense that we update our thinking too. In terms of speculation, things are never certain, but a new boom in AI technology could perhaps lead to the next level of learning education—the possibilities are endless.

