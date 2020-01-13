Huawei reportedly selling 100 000 units of its foldable Mate X a month in China

We may laugh at the idea of foldable phones, but so far it appears there is enough market interest to show there is a desire for them. After Samsung reported that they had sold around 1 million Galaxy Folds, comes the news (according to Android Central) that Huawei is also finding success with its own Mate X foldable phone which is reportedly selling 100 000 units a month.

These figures are difficult to verify as China (the only market where these devices are currently on sale) is not as forthcoming with information on this, but if true, represents that there is a significant amount of interest in Huawei’s flagship device and show that their investment in it has likely been worthwhile.

Now many may also counter the point that 100 000 units a month is far less than some of the other flagship Huawei’s devices on the market, but if you consider the high costs of the device at 16,999 yuan, or about $2,400 (R36000) and that it is a niche device that is likely only to appeal to early adopters rather than a mass audience then those numbers are pretty impressive. Regarding the actual quality of the device itself and how many are going back for repairs, those numbers are also not forthcoming, though it appears as if Huawei has had a much smoother rollout than Samsung’s disastrous one. The real test though will come in a few months when the device heads to Europe, which is a much stricter market regarding quality. Europe may get a revised version of the Mate X though something which probably has most of the big kinks ironed out if it.

I still don’t really feel the need for this kind of device as yet, but given suppose market interest, it appears as if foldable phones and devices are here to stay. Maybe, one day when their prices become a lot more affordable, I might be tempted to try one out.

