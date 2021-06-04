Huawei’s P50 flagship looks like another huge evolution for mobile photography

While Huawei’s HarmonyOS announcements are big news, the company knows that people are driven by technolust and so ensured that during its live stream, a few glimpses of its forthcoming P50 series of smartphones was shown off.

Few specs have been given and no pricing or release dates have been revealed yet but the company did show off some close-up pictures of the device that confirms that the P50 will once again be a photographic behemoth. The rear camera features an impressively sized camera array with large lenses that could easily provide the best quality camera lenses on the market currently.

The design is certainly an eye-catching one and even though I’m’ not a fan of camera bumps usually, the effect is striking. If the rest of the P50 can be as eye-catching as its rear-camera array, it will definitely be a big seller. Provided that HarmonyOS lives up to the hype that is.

Huawei did reveal that one of the reasons why it’s not ready to provide further release dates or spec details just yet is that much like every other manufacturer it is struggling with the ongoing chip shortage. The company doesn’t want to announce anything until it feels that it can deliver the product successfully to the market (here’s looking at you Sony). Which sadly, if the current trend continues, means that we could be in for a long wait until some sense of normality returns to the industry.

Last Updated: