In-depth Review on Passvers iPhone Unlocker [2024 Updated]

iPhone and iPad go virus due to their solid systems, exquisite user interfaces, and lag-free performance. Also, integrating screen passcode, Activation Lock, and Apple ID makes these iOS devices more secure. However, every rose has its thorn. If you forget the passwords for these protections, your iPhone or iPad may become a useless brick, free from the benefits mentioned above.

Fortunately, there is an efficient iOS device expert named Passvers iPhone Unlocker. It can help you solve almost all security lock issues with just one computer, anytime and anywhere. If you’re not yet familiar with this software, don’t worry. The detailed Passvers iPhone Unlocker review below will likely leave you impressed and prompt you to download it.

Secure Installation

Rest assured, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is safe to install and use. With no third-party pop-up ads, its official website only includes download buttons and detailed introductions. Similarly, the user interface of Passvers iPhone Unlocker is free from phishing messages and ads. And when downloading Passvers iPhone Unlocker to your computer, reputable antivirus programs such as McAfee, Norton, and Kaspersky will not alert you to the detection of any malicious software or viruses.

iOS Lock Removing Functions

Working on both Windows and Mac computers, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is specifically designed for disabled, locked, or frozen iOS devices. In addition to the full series of iPhone and iPad, this top-notch expert is also capable of unlocking iPod. As noted, meanwhile, Passvers iPhone Unlocker excels in diverse scenarios, such as the following screen passcode wipe, iCloud Activation Lock bypass, MDM Profile removal, and more.

Wipe Screen Passcode: Whether your iPhone or iPad is disabled due to multiple incorrect password attempts or the screen is damaged, Passvers iPhone Unlocker can help you wipe the screen passcode. And 4-digit/6-digit passcodes, Touch ID, and Face ID are all supportable. Even better, you can remove the passcode without Apple ID if Find My is not enabled.

Bypass iCloud Activation Lock: iCloud Activation Lock is common on second-hand iPhone and iPad, but Passvers iPhone Unlocker can easily remove it in just a few simple steps. Moreover, this iCloud activation bypasser ensures you can use apps as usual and helps you log in to a new Apple ID without being blocked by previous users again.

Remove MDM Profile: There are two unlock scenarios Passvers iPhone Unlocker can remove MDM supervision. One is the device is supervised but still functional, and the other is it is disabled due to being flagged as lost. Afterward, the usage history of the device won't be tracked, and any software can be downloaded without restrictions.

Delete Apple ID: iTunes and factory reset can help reset Apple ID but with data loss. In contrast, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is not as complex as iTunes and does not delete device data like a factory reset as long as you turn off FindMy before proceeding.

Unlock iTunes Backup Password: Passvers iPhone Unlocker can quickly remove the password protecting iTunes backups. Moreover, this process does not have an impact on the integrity of the backup data.

Erase Screen Time Passcode: For iOS 11 or earlier, Passvers iPhone Unlocker can show you the Screen Time passcode. But for iOS 12 and later, it can efficiently wipe out the Screen Time settings, helping you unrestricted access to your iPhone or iPad.

Easy Operations

Despite a variety of unlocking functions included, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is user-friendly in its specific operations. If you wish to explore the program further, you can start by downloading the genuine version from the website. Then, follow the process below to try removing the screen passcode and Activation Lock.

How to Remove iPhone Lock Screen Passcode

To remove the iPhone lock screen passcode, you should prepare your device, a cable, and Passvers iPhone Unlocker. Then refer to the steps below.

Step 1. Install and launch Passvers iPhone Unlocker on a Windows or Mac computer.

Step 2. Go to “Wide Passcode” > “Start”. Then connect your device to your computer with a cable.

Step 3. Make sure the on-screen device info is right, and click “Start” to download firmware for passcode removal.

Step 4. Enter “0000” to confirm the unlock process. When it is finished, you can use the device with the latest system version. If the FindMy feature is on, you need the Apple ID to reset your device.

How to Bypass Activation Lock on iPhone

To bypass the Activation Lock on iPhone with Passvers iPhone Unlocker, you’d better use a Macbook for easy jailbreak. Checkra1n is the suggested jailbreak tool for iPhone 5s to X (see Reddit), as well as the latest iPhone 14 and 15, while AltServer is recommended for iPhone XS/XR to 13. After a successful jailbreak, the subsequent steps of Passvers iPhone Unlocker are listed below.

Step 1. Open Passvers iPhone Unlocker on your computer. Then select “Bypass iCloud Activation Lock” from its interface.

Step 2. Use a cable to link your iPhone to Passvers for device configuration. If you don’t know jailbreak, once connected, click “iOS Jailbreak Tutorial” for detailed instructions.

Step 3. It is advisable to choose the most suitable jailbreak tutorial based on your device model. After that, hit on the “Next” button.

Step 4. When unlocking, the iPhone may restart or change the on-screen content. They are normal and let them go. Wait for a while, your iPhone will get out of the Activation Lock.

Amazing Success Rate

In addition to easy-to-grasp operations, Passvers iPhone Unlocker also includes necessary instructions and precautions in its interface for every crucial step, whether it’s the simple screen passcode erase or the more complex Activation Lock bypass. This lays a solid foundation for its remarkable success rate.

Beyond that, Passvers iPhone Unlocker delves into the technical logic behind each unlocking method, as evidenced by the above steps. This way, even if you’re not a tech-savvy individual for iPhone or iPad, you can successfully restore your device to normal working conditions.

Performing Efficiency

Benefiting from its cross-platform compatibility and support for all models of iPhone and iPad, including the latest iPhone 15, Passvers iPhone Unlocker excels in performing efficiency. As long as you have a handy Windows or Mac computer, you can effortlessly break away from various types of locks on both iPhone and iPad. What’s even better is that behind Passvers iPhone Unlocker is a reliable team. Available 24/7, any issues about unlocking iOS devices can be promptly addressed, says ComputerWorld, whether you are at home or on the go.

Final Verdict

To wrap up, considering its security, user-friendly interface, high success rate, and efficient performance, Passvers iPhone Unlocker can stand out as a dependable solution for unlocking your iPhone or iPad. With this full-fledged software at your fingertips, not only can you regain quick access to your iOS device, but it also ensures the utmost protection of your data, minimizing the risk of loss. Therefore, just download it and give it a shot. After all, better try than never!

