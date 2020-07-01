India bans TikTok, WeChat and several other Chinese apps

We’ve recently seen a tech war of sorts taking place between the US and China erupt, that has hit some Chinese companies such as Huawei quite hard. It appears now that China might be facing an even bigger threat as India announced a ban of 59 different Chinese apps from use in the country over security concerns, which includes the big social giants TikTok and WeChat.

The country has announced security concerns as the reasons for the bans, though with rising tensions between the two countries politically, this could perhaps be an indication of further bans to come against Chinese companies in future. Hopefully this is nothing that severe and whatever security concerns there are, can be easily ironed out with developers. If there are valid security concerns though, expect other countries to follow suit.

TikTok may be a global phenomenon, but it is particularly huge in India, reportedly accounting for around 30 per cent of TikTok’s 2 billion downloads (according to SensorTower data) and with India considered a big market for Tencent’s WeChat as well, this news is likely to impact on the tech firms quite hard as their userbase erodes and some advertising revenue falls along with it.

This is not the first time the Indian government has had TikTok in their sights, as last year they also announced a temporary ban on the social media platform over concerns it was encouraging the spread of explicit content. That ban only lasted about a week, whereas it seems this one may last far longer if there are other political motivations involved.

