Instagram launches new features to give users more control over their feeds

Ever felt the need to delete 25 comments on Instagram all at once? I don’t use Instagram much, but even if I did it’s unlikely that I would ever see the need to do so because I doubt I could muster up enough followers to even warrant so many comments, let alone needing to delete them for some reason. I guess it’s not for me, but that is exactly what Instagram’s new update will allow users to do.

The company announced a host of new features as part of a new update with the first being the ability to delete up to 25 comments at once. For when you want to remove that abusive and bad behaviour or Nick from your comments feed. Along with just deleting comments all the time, the update will also allow users to block or restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

The update will also give people more control over who can tag or mention them in a post. People can select whether they want everyone, only people they follow, or no one to be able to tag or mention them in a comment, caption or story. This tool is available from the privacy settings page. Additionally, Instagram is testing the ability to pin comments to the top of a post that users want to showcase, much the same way Disqus does.

All of these are features that are likely to only appeal to those influencers with many followers, but are all part of making the environment a little less toxic and giving people more freedom to control how they are viewed and portrayed on the platform. Something which makes a lot of sense and will hopefully promote a better environment for all users.

If you ask me though, the best feature on Instagram to use is the uninstall option.

Last Updated: