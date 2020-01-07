Intel announces its first Discrete GPU, the DG1

Intel has long been the king of the CPU market (though AMD has that crown for the average consumer) but haven’t quite been able to translate their success in the computer processing space to create a winning GPU, with rivals AMD proving far more successful in this market. It does appear though that the company wants to take a bigger stab at it as they unveiled their first discrete GPU codenamed DG1 at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas (as revealed by The Verge).

The company has not revealed any spec details of their new chipset though the DG1 is based on the Xe architecture, the same graphics architecture that will power Intel’s integrated graphics on the upcoming 10nm Tiger Lake chips, with the company showing a live demo of Destiny 2 running on the processor. The company says that the integrated Xe graphics on Tiger Lake will deliver doubled graphics performance compared to its previous-generation chips, which means that the DG1 GPU will likely offer an even greater boost to Intel’s graphics performance.

This is a big step for the company that is hoping it can leverage its success at the CPU space to further lure manufacturers (especially in the laptop space) to consider one of their GPUs over that of rivals. Considering that Intel could synchronise and leverage a lot of shared computation between both their CPU / GPU if they have full control over both means that there is an argument for them being able to provide better performance than their rivals if they can pull it off successfully

Intel is hoping to have the DG1 ready for release sometime later this year though there is no clear exactly how much it will cost. It will probably end up being a small fortune though more emphasis will probably be placed on its performance specs whenever they are ready to release them.

