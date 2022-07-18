IPX7 vs IP67 Explained: Which is Better?

Just about every electronic device you buy now has an IP rating. If you’re not sure what the IP rating means, or how to find out what a product’s rating is, then we’ll cover all that information for you here in our IPX7 vs IP67 guide. You might have noticed an IP rating on your electronic device and wondered what it meant and if one rating is better than another. There is a clear winner when you compare your options, and we will tell you which one that is if keep reading.

What Is IP Rating?

IP stands for ingress protection, meaning it protects your device from particles that might try to get inside. This could be moisture, dust, and other tiny droplets or particles, and something as small as a speck of dust or drop of water could seriously damage sensitive electronic devices. The IP rating tells you how much tolerance a device has for dealing with the effects of foreign bodies and preventing them from entering.

There are two notable IP ratings that you may see often- IPX7 and IP67. Let’s break them down for you.

IPX7

The name tells you how well a device is protected, and in this case the X denotes that no specific kind of protection is detailed. The 7 indicates how much waterproofing the device has, telling you how protected a device is when submerged into water that is a meter deep for as long as half an hour, says Garmin.

Bear in mind that a 7 rating in the name doesn’t mean the device has all the protection of IPX6 and below. The IPX7 rating is a very specific rating having to do with waterproofing. It will protect your device against submersion but not against direct sprays, like pool jets or hose water.

IP67

This denotes the highest possible protection rating, and covers not just submersion into the water, but also dust and airborne particles (pollen, mold, etc.) How far can this kind of device be submerged before it is at risk of being breached? It can handle submersion up to a meter, says Vodafone. Any deeper than that and the device runs the risk of being breached due to the pressure of the water.

Electronic devices with an IP67 rating are ideal for outdoor conditions, as well as harsh weather usage, making them perfect for scientific instrumentation.

The Major Difference Between IPX7 and IP67 – IPX7 vs IP67

What sets these two IP rating apart from one another. The major distinction is the dustproofing that the IP67 rating has. There is no such protection provided for devices rated IPX7. However, both devices can handle being submerged in up to a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes. So, the IP67 rating is a much stronger rating and will protect your device better and in more situations.

Endnote – IP67 vs IPX7

If you have a choice and don’t mind what will probably be a higher price tag, the IP67 is the way to go. It offers much better protection, safeguarding your device against dust and airborne particles and not just against water.

