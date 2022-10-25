Is Epik Escrow Safe? Why You Should Avoid Using Epik and Masterbucks

If you have never used Epik Escrow before, you may be wondering – “is Epik Escrow safe?”. It is not a widely known Escrow service, so you are right to be concerned. Epik Escrow has had some very concerning TrustPilot reviews recently, such as this Trustpilot review from Kevin Macpherson, who is owed $237,000 from sale proceeds not paid after selling domain names and websites through the Epik Escrow service. As of 25th October 2022, he has not been paid.

Img Source – Trustpilot

Domain Name Wire Interview with Brian Royce

Andrew Allemann of Domain Name Wire, recently had an interview with Brian Royce, the new CEO of Epik. The full podcast can be listened to here.

In this podcast, Mr Royce said everyone would be “made whole”, but wasn’t able to clarify as to whether Escrow funds were safe in their own account. There is a distinct possibility that customer Escrow funds have been co-mingled with general business spending at Epik, which is a severe breach of the fiduciary relationship between Epik and their clients. Would you be comfortable using an Escrow service that doesn’t know whether the Escrow funds from your transaction were in their own account, and not mixed with general day to day spending at Epik?

Browsing further Trustpilot reviews suggests that Epik currently owes other clients many hundreds of thousands of dollars, and has not given a date as to when these funds will be paid.

Is Masterbucks Safe?

Currently, it is impossible to withdraw Masterbucks funds to your bank account. Masterbucks went down without warning in September 2022, and only came back online on 10th October, yet many users have still not been paid what they are owed. Therefore, Masterbucks is not safe to use.

Is Epik Escrow Safe to Use?

Since Epik Escrow earnings cannot be withdrawn from Masterbucks, it is currently not safe to use Epik Escrow for your transaction. A more reliable service such as Escrow.com would be more suited to your needs. Escrow.com is also cheaper to use compared with Epik Escrow, and has guaranteed payouts.

Have You Not Been Paid Your Epik Escrow or Masterbucks Earnings?

Currently, a Better Business Bureau investigation is ongoing. Ted Chan, the Chief Strategy Officer of BBB, reached out to clients of Epik that have not been paid, and referred their case to BBB head office for an immediate investigation. The BBB works closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, providing them with valuable information on potential frauds.

Many users have also submitted a case to the Washington State Attorney (you can submit your own case here).

For those owed substantial amounts of money, it is recommended that you contact IC3, a branch of the FBI that deals with internet crime and fraud for immediate investigation.

Last Updated: