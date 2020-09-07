LG has made a mask that allows you to breath in purified air

I think we should all agree on one thing during this time of the pandemic: Wear a mask. Yes, I know it’s an inconvenience and uncomfortable, especially when walking briskly or being physically active, but people’s lives depend on it and so you honestly have no excuse. And brush your teeth more regularly so that your own bad breath doesn’t kill you all the time.

Thankfully, technology is likely to once again coming to our rescue though, making it a lot easier to wear a mask while still getting to enjoy actual fresh air from outside. This comes as LG announces a new portable air purifying mask which represents the next phase in making all of us look and sound a lot more like Bane.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier makes use of a pair of replaceable filters and matches them with battery-powered fans to assist in your breathing. The 820mAh battery provides up to eight hours of use in its low-power mode, dropping to just two hours in high-power mode. The mask itself has sensors that will also detect whether you are breathing or not and adjust the fans accordingly. It will, however, not call a medic should you stop breathing entirely – but I guess if you are wearing this you should be in public and someone will be around to help you out. Or just kick you even harder and take your face mask from you. Fun times.

The company is however not trying to market the device as a solution to the COVID pandemic, which is probably a good thing given that the idea is to still keep people socially distanced. Also, unlike traditional air conditioning systems, this one doesn’t filter the air out – as that would otherwise defeat the point and is simply just responsible for circulating your own cleaner air around. So, it’s not pure oxygen, but it’s definitely better than your own mask.

The mask is expected for release in the final quarter of the year, though LG has not revealed all the markets it will be coming. It’s also not clear exactly how much this will cost. When it does though, please don’t all cosplay Bane at once.

