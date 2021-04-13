Logitech is discontinuing its Harmony range of remotes

Perhaps no invention has made us lazier than the humble TV remote. Yes, you could argue that television gave us a reason to sit down and do nothing all day, but before the remote control came into the picture you still got some form of cardiovascular exercise when you changed the channel. Or your parents just made you do it as a young kid.

We’ve come a long way since then though, with the advent of things like voice commands and can now even download apps on our phone to control our various devices around the house – and so the need for an actual remote all seems rather pointless. Which is perhaps why Logitech has announced that it will be discontinuing its range of Harmony Universal remotes.

While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes. We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.

While Harmony has decided to no longer make Universal remotes, it has committed to at least continue supporting its project for as long as customers use it. Though I suspect that that one person in ten years time who refuses to give up on their favourite remote might struggle to hassle the company to support their future UUUHD TV that they just bought.

Most universal remotes were often quite problematic in replicating the functionality of a device’s original remote capability, but Logitech was able to skip the trend and manufactured devices that were quite capable of being a Swiss Army remote control. For those that still use universal remotes, it will be a bit of a blow to see them depart but people are now either watching from their tablets/phones or most devices remotes are getting so useful, it’s probably worthwhile moving on to better forms of control.

