Microsoft’s Surface tablets are finally coming to South Africa in July, here’s how much they’ll cost

If you’ve ever wanted a decent tablet, Apple has usually been your best. That’s not to say that other Android devices aren’t too shabby, but they simply can’t compare to the iOS ecosystem that Apple has pioneered over the years. Locally that is. Internationally, Microsoft has given the house of Steve Jobs a solid run for its money, with its Surface line of hardware.

Less tablet, more an actual chunky computer somehow shrunk down into a single screen, Microsoft’s gear has all the benefits of Windows and plenty of grunt under the silicone hood. They’ve been exclusively unavailable in South Africa, but that’s all about to change! Officially revealed today, the Surface line is finally headed down south. Here’s which models are going to be hitting shelves, and how much they’ll cost you:

Release date: 29 July

Surface Pro 7 – R17 999

Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) touchscreen, 3:2 aspect ratio

Dimensions: 292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm

Processor: Intel Core i3, i5, or i7

RAM: Up 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth 5.0. No LTE option.

Ports: 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect

Surface Laptop 3 – R22 999

Display: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 (201 ppi) touchscreen, 3:2 aspect ratio, 15-inch also coming

Dimensions: 308 mm x 223 mm x 14.51 mm

Processor: Intel Core i5 or i7 (10th Gen, Ice Lake), AMD Ryzen Surface processor in 15-inch model

RAM: Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X, 3733MHz (non-upgradable)

Storage: Up to 1TB M.2 NVME SSD

Wireless: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect

