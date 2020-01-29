Motorola warns that its new Razr phone needs a lot of care and you should expect lumps on the screen

Mobile phones are supposed to be about convenience. Which is why it makes no sense to me to own a phone that comes with an extensive care guide to protect it from damage that makes it nearly impossible to actually carry around and be mobile with. First, it was Samsung with their Galaxy Fold that made an expensive device more sensitive to touch than a newborn baby.

Now it appears Motorola has issued a similar statement (as revealed by Business Insider) with regards to its new Razr phone urging users to take care of the device, not use a screen protector, avoid sharp objects, wipe with a dry cloth and expect a few lumps on the screen over time. All things which make me question why anyone would want to spend R20 000 on one in the first place if the chance of damage is so high.

I prefer Motorola’s concept for a foldable phone over Samsung’s available foldables so far (though the leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is even better), but that they also haven’t solved the obvious screen damage issues makes it seem like a little of an opportunistic and silly release, especially given the problems and poor publicity that surfaced on the Samsung device.

The inevitably of mobile devices is that they will be dropped, stored in pockets or possibly come into contact with drops of water from time to time Having a device sensitive to these things removes the practicality of it all. The Motorola Razr is scheduled for release next month, though given the above warnings, I would suggest buying it at your own peril.

Last Updated: