Qualcomm releases Snapdragon 778G chipset to give premium features to mid-range phones

Qualcomm continues to go the route of Intel in releasing more and more processors that simply just make their current product offering incredibly difficult to keep track of, giving the high variety of options. In trying to design chips that meet almost every type of mobile device imaginable, Qualcomm continues to make new chipsets that are trying to cater for different markets, with the latest newly announced Snapdragon 700 series chipset, the 778G, now targeting premium midrange phones that will deliver less processing power, but include some of the advanced video capture, AI capabilities and of course 5G from the top of the range 888 chipset.

Much like that flagship processor, the 778G will offer three image-signal processors, making it possible to capture photos and video from three different cameras at once. It will also allow devices to switch between different camera video feeds during recording, which helps the budding mobile filmmaker capture that best shot while on the movie.

The new chipset will also include some improvements for more efficient GPU-efficient mobile gaming, better noise suppression and improve camera experiences on video calls. As for 5G, both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G are supported, as well as Wi-Fi 6.

Qualcomm has not revealed the pricing and other performance specs for the new chipset just yet, but it will probably perform on part with the other 700 series chips, just with these advertised added improvements and come in slightly more expensive.

The company has said that these chips will start featuring in devices from Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, Oppo, and iQOO over the next few months. Though with a global semiconductor shortage that continues to plague the market, I wouldn’t be surprised if that timeline gets pushed out.

