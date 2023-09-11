r5 430 vs gt 730 – A Comparison of AMD Radeon R5 430 and NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

Img Source – PapaLixso YouTube

As a dedicated tech enthusiast, I’ve always had a fascination with graphics cards, especially the ones that cater to budget-conscious users. In this comprehensive analysis, we will dive deep into the world of entry-level GPUs with a head-to-head comparison between the AMD Radeon R5 430 and the NVIDIA GeForce GT 730. These GPUs are often the go-to choice for casual gamers and users looking for an affordable solution for everyday tasks. We’ll examine their technical specifications between the r5 430 vs gt 730, performance in real-world scenarios, and offer recommendations based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Unveiling the Architectural Foundations – r5 430 vs gt 730

AMD Radeon R5 430

The AMD Radeon R5 430 is based on the GCN (Graphics Core Next) architecture and is fabricated on a 28nm process node. While it may not be the latest architecture, it still offers decent performance for its class.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

The NVIDIA GeForce GT 730, on the other hand, features the Kepler architecture and is also manufactured on a 28nm process. While Kepler is a few generations old, it has proven to be reliable for budget-oriented GPUs.

Core Configuration

Let’s start by dissecting the core configurations of these two GPUs:

AMD Radeon R5 430

Stream Processors (SPs): 160

160 Texture Units (TUs): 8

8 ROP Units: 4

4 Base Clock: 650 MHz

650 MHz Boost Clock: Not Applicable

Not Applicable Memory: 1GB DDR3

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

CUDA Cores: 384

384 Texture Units (TUs): 16

16 ROP Units: 8

8 Base Clock: 902 MHz

902 MHz Boost Clock: Not Applicable

Not Applicable Memory: 2GB GDDR5

Memory Bandwidth and VRAM

Memory specifications play a crucial role in determining a GPU’s overall performance, especially in gaming scenarios:

AMD Radeon R5 430

Memory Type: DDR3

DDR3 Memory Bus Width: 64-bit

64-bit Memory Speed: 900 MHz

900 MHz VRAM: 1GB

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

Memory Type: GDDR5

GDDR5 Memory Bus Width: 64-bit

64-bit Memory Speed: 1250 MHz

1250 MHz VRAM: 2GB

The GeForce GT 730 has a significant advantage in terms of memory bandwidth and VRAM capacity. GDDR5 memory is notably faster than DDR3, and the 2GB of VRAM is more suitable for modern applications and light gaming.

Gaming Performance: Benchmarks and Real-World Scenarios

For an in-depth analysis of gaming benchmarks and real-world performance, refer to TechSpot’s GeForce GT 730 Review.

DirectX and PCIe Support

Both GPUs offer support for DirectX 11 (see here), making them compatible with a wide range of modern games and applications. They also utilize the PCIe 2.0 interface (more information), which may limit their performance slightly compared to more recent PCIe standards.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s break down the advantages and disadvantages of each GPU to provide a clearer picture of their strengths and weaknesses:

AMD Radeon R5 430

Advantages:

Lower power consumption: The R5 430 typically consumes less power, making it a suitable choice for systems with limited power supplies.

Cost-effective: It tends to be more budget-friendly, making it an attractive option for users on a tight budget.

Disadvantages:

Limited VRAM: With only 1GB of DDR3 VRAM, it struggles with modern gaming titles and resource-intensive applications.

Lower overall performance: Its core configuration and memory limitations result in lower gaming performance compared to the GT 730.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

Advantages:

Superior VRAM and memory bandwidth: The 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM and higher memory bandwidth provide better performance in gaming and content creation applications.

More CUDA cores: The GeForce GT 730 boasts 384 CUDA cores, offering better parallel processing capabilities.

Disadvantages:

Slightly higher power consumption: The GT 730 tends to consume slightly more power than the R5 430, although it’s still relatively power-efficient.

Older architecture: The Kepler architecture is aging, and newer games may not perform optimally on it.

My Verdict: r5 430 vs gt 730

In the showdown between the AMD Radeon R5 430 and the NVIDIA GeForce GT 730, the GT 730 emerges as the more capable GPU. Its superior VRAM capacity, faster GDDR5 memory, and higher number of CUDA cores translate into better gaming and overall performance.

The R5 430 may find a place in extremely budget-conscious builds or as a replacement for integrated graphics. However, for a more satisfying gaming and computing experience, the GeForce GT 730 is the better choice in this comparison.

Ultimately, your choice should align with your specific needs and budget constraints. While both GPUs are entry-level options, the GT 730 provides a more balanced performance profile for those seeking a low-cost GPU solution.

As technology continues to advance, the budget GPU landscape evolves as well. Stay tuned for further updates and insights into the world of graphics cards.

For more comparisons, check out our 6750xt vs 4070 article.

Last Updated: