Razer at E3 2021 – New monitor, gaming laptops, and pandemic masks announced

E3 2021 is almost over, and in keeping with the theme of everyone getting a small press conference, Razer hit the digital stage yesterday to show off its upcoming wares. Nothing too surprising here: some new hardware, confirmation of post-pandemic fashion, and a few peripherals were the order of the day, each one featuring the Razer brand of style, green, and a whole lot of RGB.

Predator 27

No Kervyn, you haven’t been in a coma and have only just awakened to discover that you missed out on the Predator Cinematic Universe.

Perhaps the neatest item on offer that we just don’t get locally, is one of Razer’s new monitors. The Predator 27 lives up to its number at the very least, packing a 27-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, reproduces 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, and supports Chroma RGB lighting. On top of that, this monitor is THX-certified–a first apparently–and has a 90-degree tilt option. As for price? A cool $799 in the US, or “I don’t even want to know how the import costs will hammer me on this” in Randelas.

Razer Blade 14

Hey, another gaming laptop! This year’s model includes all the iterative updates that you’d expect from new PC gaming hardware, alongside the blade’s usual 14-inch 1080p display which has refresh rates of either 144Hz or 165Hz depending on the model. Both models have AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology and are G-Sync compatible, 16GB of RAM and a chunky terabyte of SSD storage.

This year’s models also sport an AMD Ryzen 5900HX laptop processor, RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPU options, and a handful of USB ports along the A and C spectrum. Pricing in the US will start at $1800 and will top out at $2800 for the top of the line model.

Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger

It’s not just a USB charger, but a compact one! Even better, the absolute mouthful of a name device can be used to charge a laptop, with Razer claiming that the pocket-sized device is 56% smaller than MSI’s AC Power Adapter and 48% smaller than Ankers Atom PD4. Part of its design includes two USB-C ports with 100W of power and two USB-A ports with 18W of power, allowing for up to four pieces of tech to be charged at the same time. This fast-charger will cost you around $180.

Project Hazel is coming this October

Does Razer’s N95-certified mask look too futuristic for the current pandemic age? Maybe! But it also looks cool and if I’m going to keep my face covered while I’m daring to go outside, I want people to bask in my branded glory dammit! Project Hazel has clearly gone through a slight redesign since it was shown off at CES this year, and it now sports an anti-fog coating.

The mask will be available in limited quantities from October, and even though there’s a thought that it’ll be arriving far too late once most of the rich part of the world has hopefully been inoculated by then, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan believes people will still stick to masks to minimise any risk factor when going out.

“We’ve realized that even with vaccinations, we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor — that even if you’re vaccinated you still need to be incredibly careful,” Tan said, adding that many countries may still be a year or two off from being fully vaccinated. The maths checks out!

If you’re interested in grabbing one for yourself, you can sign up on Razer’s website to get notified of when stock will drop.

