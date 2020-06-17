Rumour: Samsung’s next Galaxy tablets to feature far-bigger screens

After Apple found success in making a large-screen tablet with its iPad Pro, it appears Samsung may be looking to do the same as new pictures and video for an unannounced tablet have made their way onto the internet (via 9to5Google). The screen size for what is believed to be a Tab S7 Plus comes in at approximately 12.4 inches, which is a little bit smaller than the iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch screen, but still significantly bigger than other Samsung tablets.

The renders come from leaker OnLeaks and case maker Pigtou, and were apparently based on leaked CAD drawings. So take this news with a pinch of salt as it is no indicator of what an official version of the tablet will look like, but the thought of Samsung wanting to go for a bigger screen shouldn’t really be surprising. Along with the big screen, the Tab S7 Plus is also rumoured to have a 9,800mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and work with Samsung’s S Pen.

OnLeaks and Pigtou also teamed up on renders of the rumoured Galaxy Tab S7, which itself could also get a bigger 11-inch screen. If the renders are accurate, the tablet could be 253.7mm long, 165.3mm wide, and 6.3mm thick. Like the Tab S7 Plus, the Tab S7 may also have two rear cameras and a front camera on the right bezel of the tablet. It could also come with a 7,760mAh battery.

Samsung has yet to officially announce any new range of tablets, so it will be interesting to see if we will hear anything from them soon following these leaks. Given that they released the S6 in September last year, we could probably expect something from the company soon as they build up to launch this device before the year ends. Maybe these bigger screen tablets will lure customers away from Apple’s popular iPad models.

I wouldn’t bet money on it happening though.

