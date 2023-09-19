As a tech enthusiast with a keen interest in storage solutions, the release of two formidable SSDs from Samsung has sparked my curiosity. The Samsung 980 and Samsung 980 Pro, both M.2 NVMe SSDs, promise blazing speeds and outstanding performance. In this Samsung 980 M.2 SSD vs Samsung 980 Pro SSD Specs article, I’ll dissect their technical specifications, delve deep into the differences, and provide my insights on which one deserves a spot in your rig.

The Contenders: Samsung 980 M.2 SSD vs Samsung 980 Pro SSD Specs

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details, let’s introduce the competitors:

Samsung 980

Samsung 980 Pro

Now that we’ve met our contenders let’s delve into the technical face-off.

Technical Specifications

Let’s start by comparing the technical specifications of the Samsung 980 and Samsung 980 Pro in a detailed table:

Specification Samsung 980 Samsung 980 Pro Interface NVMe (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4) NVMe (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4) Form Factor M.2 (2280) M.2 (2280) Capacities 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB Sequential Read Speed Up to 3,500 MB/s Up to 7,000 MB/s Sequential Write Speed Up to 3,000 MB/s Up to 5,000 MB/s Warranty 5 years 5 years

Now that we have a clear side-by-side comparison of their specifications, let’s explore how these differences translate into real-world performance.

Real-World Performance

The technical specifications can tell us a lot, but real-world performance often reveals the true capabilities of an SSD.

Samsung 980

The Samsung 980, with its PCIe Gen 3.0 interface (more info), offers impressive read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively (source). It’s a reliable choice for gamers, content creators, and everyday users. It provides a significant speed boost over traditional SATA SSDs, resulting in snappier system responsiveness and reduced loading times for applications and games.

Samsung 980 Pro

The Samsung 980 Pro, equipped with the cutting-edge PCIe Gen 4.0 interface, takes performance to the next level. With sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, it’s designed for enthusiasts, professionals, and anyone who demands the fastest storage possible. It’s particularly advantageous for tasks that involve large file transfers, 4K video editing, and gaming at higher resolutions.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s break down the advantages and disadvantages of each SSD to help you make an informed decision:

Samsung 980

Advantages:

Affordable price point, making it accessible for budget-conscious users.

Great performance upgrade over traditional SATA SSDs.

Suitable for gaming, general computing, and content consumption.

Broad range of capacities to choose from.

Disadvantages:

Limited by the PCIe Gen 3.0 interface, potentially slower for certain professional workloads.

Samsung 980 Pro

Advantages:

Exceptional read and write speeds thanks to PCIe Gen 4.0 interface.

Ideal for professional workloads, including 4K video editing and data-intensive tasks.

Future-proofed for upcoming software and hardware advancements.

Offers capacities up to 2 TB for ample storage.

Disadvantages:

Higher price point compared to the Samsung 980.

Requires a motherboard with PCIe Gen 4.0 support to fully leverage its speed.

My Verdict – Samsung 980 M.2 SSD vs Samsung 980 Pro SSD Specs

Choosing between the Samsung 980 and Samsung 980 Pro depends on your specific needs and budget, according to DPReview.com. If you’re a budget-conscious user looking for a significant performance boost over traditional HDDs or SATA SSDs, the Samsung 980 is an excellent choice. It offers fast read and write speeds, making it suitable for everyday computing, gaming, and content consumption.

On the other hand, if you’re a professional or enthusiast seeking the fastest storage available, the Samsung 980 Pro is the clear winner. Its PCIe Gen 4.0 interface delivers staggering sequential read and write speeds, making it ideal for data-intensive tasks, content creation, and high-end gaming. However, keep in mind that you’ll need a compatible motherboard to fully harness its speed potential.

In conclusion, both SSDs are exceptional in their own right, catering to different user segments. The Samsung 980 offers affordability and great performance, while the Samsung 980 Pro represents the pinnacle of NVMe SSD technology, delivering unrivaled speed for those who demand the best.

