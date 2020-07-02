Samsung may have just leaked its next flagship phone

Leaks in the internet age are inevitable, as secrets are hard to just keep under lock and key. Samsung may have just let one of their own cats out of the bag with renders of an unreleased Galaxy Note device appearing on the company’s official Russian website, via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

Something weird!

Might just be our first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote20Ultra smartphone. This picture of the Bronze/Copper Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was found on the official Russian website of Samsung. Do you think it's the actual render or concept used by a Samsung team? pic.twitter.com/bkZsD6MeJM — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 1, 2020

While there is no confirmation yet as to which device this is exactly and whether it could possibly be a new Galaxy Note Ultra device, it is clear that the device features a folded zoom lens and a very similar design to the Galaxy S20 Ultra released earlier this year. It could perhaps be assumed that this may be the next iteration of that smartphone.

The actual image leak, which was confirmed by The Verge, came from a section titled “Discover the next generation Note”, which then links out to the Galaxy Note 10. However, the pictures of the device are certainly not of a Note 10 and could have been a mistake by someone who posted images of a newer unannounced device by mistake. Given that Samsung typically announces new products around end July-early August, that theory is certainly plausible.

It’s admittedly not much to go on and these devices are more about software features and internal hardware than pure looks, but if you are in the market for a new phone and have money to blow on a flagship model, then you may just be looking at your next contract without even knowing it.

