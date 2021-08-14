Stellar Photo Recovery: In-Depth Review

As human beings are very emotional, ups and downs come in our lives. And all that comes through emotions. So pictures are a great way to capture different emotions in life.

So if we accidentally deleted the images that we want to keep then we don’t need to worry. This photo recovery software is available for both Mac and Window based computers. In this review, we will cover Windows edition of software. In addition to recovering audio, videos, and photos, it also repairs and previews these files from a variety of systems.

What is Stellar Photo Recovery?

Stellar Photo Recovery is a very powerful recovery software that can retrieve all the lost or deleted data from your computer. This tool helps us to recover photos, videos, and all the audio files very easily and quickly. This picture recovery software is one of the best among recovery tools available online. It can recover on all Windows versions. This is very useful on one hand to recover lost and deleted media files from your hard disk drive. So if you want to recover your media files or photos then it will be a better choice.

How to Use Stellar Photo Recovery?

The interface of the photo recovery software is easy to understand and clean. You can recover files in three simple steps.

You can simply select the drive or storage device from which you want to retrieve the media file then click on the “scan”.

The software will scan the device and generate a preview of the deleted or corrupted files.

From there, you can select the file that you want to recover.

Note: It is a do-it-yourself kind of software that does not require a lot of expertise. Both novice and professional photographers can use it without having any trouble.

Review:

Recently, I went with my boyhood friend to a birthday party. We captured a lot of videos and photos. These photos are very special to me. But yesterday, unfortunately, I was unable to access all my favorite images. Then, I did search on Google. Finally, I got this software i.e. available on website as a free demo. When I had realized that software can recover all my lost photos then I purchased its full license version.

And I’m glad to tell you, people, that it is the best photo recovery software. It can easily retrieves all the pictures, videos, and `audio files. It can be used several times. Stellar Photo Recovery software recovers 100% of the pictures and videos on SD cards.

Features of Stellar Photo Recovery

I am going to highlight features of software that makes it excellent.

User-friendly interface

Stellar Photo Recovery has a simple and user-friendly interface. You will not need the help of professionals to use it. We found it simple for both novice and expert users to use.

Innovative and smart features

It has many advanced and innovative features that make its performance matchless. Stellar Photo Recovery software supports a variety of systems including NTFS, ExFAT, FAT, HFS+ and APFS. You can use its smart features to recover uncompressed photos, raster and vector photos, and also Unicode files. It supports various file formats and performs in-depth scanning.

Recover deleted videos, photos, and audios

Stellar Photo Recovery helps recover deleted videos, photos, and audio from all sorts of SD cards like micro, mini, and SDXC. Its advanced deep scan feature performs a deep scan to locate the files that were deleted, or even corrupted. Then it will recover all the lost files if they were really present in the media.

Recover files from 4k drives

You can recover your lost or deleted files from all models of 4k drives. The software will run a scan on large-sized portions of 4096 bytes in order to get the corrupted or deleted files. It will support all drives that have FAT32, NTFS, HFS+, ExFAT, and APFS file systems.

Recover photos and videos from corrupt storage

Stellar Photo Recovery is an all-in-one recovery software that lets you recover not only the deleted files, but also the corrupted files. For recovering corrupted files, it will perform a thorough scan.

Restore files in a dual monitor setup

You do not have to move from one screen to the other in order to use the same software on two devices. With the advanced features of Stellar Photo Recovery, you can now recover the files while performing other tasks on the computer.

Supports file formats of all cameras:

It recovers data from all the major cameras. This software supports different file formats of all the cameras which include, Sony Epson, Canon, and many more.

Learn about the health of the storage device

Stellar Photo Recovery will inform you of the important points of your storage device. It will tell you how the current health of the system is, and what its current temperature is. It allows users to take action beforehand and arrange a timely backup.

Summary

Stellar Photo Recovery can run a deep scan to assist you in recovering files, videos and images in a timely manner. We highly recommend you check it out!

Last Updated: