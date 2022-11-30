Surfshark vs. IPVanish: Which One to Choose in 2022?

Are you concerned about safety and privacy online? A VON can provide that for you, and if you are looking for the best one, you will need to compare your options. Let’s compare two different VPN services, IPVanish and Surfshark.

Img Source – Cloudward.net

Surfshark vs. IPVanish: At a Glance

How many devices? Surfshark- No limit, IPVanish- No limit

How many servers? Surfshark- more than 3,200, IPVanish- more than 1,900

Price- Surfshark- $2.30 per month, IPVanish- $3.33 per month

Speed

Your VPN should work fast if it is going to be pleasant to use. Which one is faster? You have to compare upload and download speeds as well as ping increase.

Comparing these two VPNs, here is how they rate. Surfshark is the first number, and IPVanish is represented by the second:

Download Speed- 0% drop in speed, 63% drop in speed

Upload Speed- 37% drop in speed, 82% drop in speed

Ping Increase- 1.7x normal ping, 3x normal ping

The numbers change a bit when you use a server that is farther away from your location, so keep that in mind. However, Surfshark does outperform IPVanish in the speed category.

Servers

The more serves a VPN offers, the better. That means more options for filtering your IP address through and keeping it hidden. Also, it helps if there are more servers in different counties, for the same reason.

Surfshark is supported by many more servers than IPVanish and in more countries. That makes it the better VPN in this category as well. Surfshark boasts about 100 countries for its servers, whereas IPVanish can boast of about 75.

Features

Both of these offer data encryption and a no-lg policy which deletes your activity after you log out. Only Surfshark has a cookie and pop-up blocker, but both of them have a kill switch to protect your privacy. There are a few other features that Surfshark has that IPVanish doesn’t offer, giving the edge to Surfshark here as well.

Security & privacy

Which VPN is more secure? Both VPNs will encrypt your data (see how this works here), and they both send the data really fast to keep it from being detected and monitored easily. IPVanish offers an IPsec protocol suite to securely transport your data packets, and Surfshark has a better history of customer privacy protection, so Surfshark edges out the competition slightly due to being more trustworthy overall.

Mobile Apps

You will get great data encryption for mobile apps with both for the VPNs, and it’s a tie as to which one offers the best mobile app protection and encryption.

Pricing & plans

You receive a lot of great features when you buy a full year or multi-year plan with these VPN services. The monthly cost is $12.95 to $10.99 for Surfshark compared to IPVanish. They both offer a $3.99 plan for 12 months, but you can get even more savings by purchasing multiple years at once. Both services will give you a 30-day money-back return policy. IPVanish charges more after the first year, and Surfshark doesn’t, though, making Surfshark the better deal.

It looks like Surfshark wins this comparison by a small margin.

