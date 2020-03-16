TAG Heuer announces its 3rd generation Connected smartwatch

TAG Heuer is a premium brand when it comes to wristwatches, so I guess it shouldn’t be a surprise that they’re trying to keep that premium styling and pricing alive on the digital front with the third generation of its Connected Wear OS smartwatch. Tag Heuer wants to make these new watches even more useful for fitness and sports tracking while keeping their design looking like a premium watch with new material updates such as a ceramic bezel, screwed case back, mechanical buttons and a higher-resolution screen.

Unlike previous TAG Heuer Connected watches, which were sold as “modular” hardware that could have components like the lugs or even the digital module replaced with a traditional mechanical movement, the new Connected watch is a lot less ambitious in that regard. There are no customisable or replaceable components with the watch now being exclusively digital. Simply pick the material, colour and strap options, and that’s your watch.

That might disappoint people who perhaps admired TAG Heuer’s modular approach, but it definitely does make things simpler for users while also more physically appealing at the same time with antennas placed underneath the new ceramic bezel that brings its higher screen resolution 454×454 panel closer to the glass.

Importantly, TAG Heuer has also bolstered the performance with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset and added sensors that support the usual sporting modes of running, cycling, rowing and even golf, though surprisingly the watch doesn’t offer any sleep tracking. There’s nothing revolutionary in this regard with the companion app syncing with all the regular fitness apps too. It is also a little disappointing on the battery side of things as it will need to be charged overnight and won’t be able to last for as long a period of time as many other similar fitness watches.





Chances are though if you’re a TAG Heuer fan you are less interested in all the features and just want its premium quality and looks. You will also need to have a wallet to match, as these devices are set to cost between $1,800 and $2,350. I would calculate that for you in Rands, but with the exchange rates being so volatile, I won’t even bother. You just need to know that it is a lot of money.

This is definitely a sign that TAG Heuer is getting more comfortable playing in the smartwatch space, but perhaps still not enough to lure new people over to the brand as although this is a thing of beauty, its just too little bang for your buck when it comes to features.

