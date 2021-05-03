Tech start-up Mighty is offering high-performance browsing for $30 a month

Browsing the web is something we do all day (and some of us, throughout the day). However, despite the technical complexity of web browsers, they are something we easily take for granted and never expect to pay to use them. Even if they famously use up a lot of our RAM and processing power to render the different pages we visit.

If you had the choice to browse the web without a browser using up all of that precious memory that you need for gaming, would you pay for it? That’s the question that a new start-up called Mighty is asking, as it looks to offer a cloud browsing experience for $30 a month (R480). Yes, it’s not an idea that I can see working either.

The idea behind the new venture is to allow people the experience of faster browsing by having a browser that points them to a super-powerful machine elsewhere in the cloud that can run all their streaming, gaming, and tabs that they need without needing to burden their own machines. While the idea makes sense in principle, it would require a super-fast connection with low latency to provide a decent streaming experience.

With browsers like Microsoft’s new Edge browser and Safari showing that you don’t need to consume all a machine’s resources like – like with Chrome – to browse the internet, you are essentially paying a lot of money for a problem that shouldn’t exist in the first place if people use a different browser. And as I mentioned earlier, browsing is not something people expect to pay for and I doubt many would be willing to pay that price for a marginal improvement in performance. Companies on the other hand, could be an ideal market for this venture.

I appreciate Mighty’s ambition, but I’m not sure that it’s solving the right problem. Hopefully, its talented team of engineers who can direct their attention to other big needs in the industry.

Last Updated: