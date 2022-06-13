The Importance of Business Communications Systems

If you own a company with many employees, for instance, take 50-100 employees, these people need to communicate with each other to run the daily business. Therefore, they would require a small business phone system. Your next step would be to identify what kind of phone system you want to install (landline, VoIP, or Virtual) and where you will settle the equipment (in the office physically or cloud). Nowadays, many services are offered by various phone systems like calling, collaboration, and mobile tools. Business phone models are objected to providing a remote communication system through which your employee could access when they are away from the office.

In this article, we will help you to find a perfect phone system for your business that would be compatible with your needs. So, let’s jump in, with help from JustCall.

Your Options

In this market, you have got a hand full of options. First of all, you need to recognize your requirements; you need to consider your needs for the short as well as the long term so that you can get 100% usability from the installed system.

What kind of system are you looking for? Whether you require a physical desk telephone or virtual phone service that would rely on mobile devices, operatable remotely from anywhere.

The desk telephone offers two types of services. The first one is voice over internet protocol (VoIP) which works on the internet and is available from a cluster of providers. Your second option is a primitive landline service in which the service provider is a local or regional landline telephone company.

If you choose a voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP), there are two options; you can install the system in your office or simply hand over the system to a service provider, which is called a cloud-based service.

Hence, you have four options at your disposal. If you are still not sure which one of them will fulfill your requirements don’t worry, here are some explanations, positive and negative of each system which will help you to make your decision.

Virtual Phone Systems

Primitive Landlines

VoIP (more info)

Cloud and on-office systems

1.Virtual Phone Systems

This system links a caller who calls on the main business number to a remote worker on his mobile or home telephone. This system works as an extensive call-forwarding mechanism, shifting calls to employees’ mobile or home phones rather than to a desk telephone. This system encompasses a handful of features like automatic receptionists, voicemails, call screening, call forwarding, online faxing, and toll-free numbers.

Advantages

One of the most highlighted advantages of this system is that it allows businesses with remote employees to present an executive image all the time since their employees are available at any hour of the day to serve their customers.

Disadvantages

These types of systems are not thoroughly established phone systems as they often use mobile or phone networks to process the call; resultantly, you are charged for the calls. Some virtual services may allow you to call through the internet while using the provider’s mobile application.

2. Primitive Landline Systems

Landlines are regarded as a traditional small business phone system, commonly supported by local or cantonal phone companies. Landlines are analog apparatus that work through old copper wires of phone companies often laid underground. Landline services function through an on-ground hardware device known as PBX (see details here). This hardware then creates numerous extensions and gives phone system features like call transferring and call directories.

Nowadays, thanks to the internet revolution, landlines make a hybrid system with VoIP. A traditional phone line that is linked to a business data network is used to connect individual phones. Linking too many phones to a single system may cause a phase-out of the system; therefore, it might be difficult to find a provider that still offers this service.

Advantages

The only advantage of this system is that it is simple and reliable since this system doesn’t have any complex mechanisms, which is why the chances of malfunctioning are low.

Disadvantages

This system is expensive and requires more manpower to operate. Furthermore, landlines are slow and often overloaded during peak work hours.

3. VoIP

VoIP uses the internet instead of old copper wires. Hence, it is much faster. This system provides functions that have previously been used by a large firm, such as automated attendants and calls queue computer integration, which makes a computer essentially a softphone by allowing it to send voicemails directly to email inboxes.

Advantages

VoIP is a sensitive phone system will all gongs. This system is significantly cheaper, faster, easy to use than landlines.

Disadvantages

Since this service wholly depends upon the internet, therefore, mere interruption in internet connection may cause the death of the apparatus.

If you decide to adopt a VoIP system, then you have to choose between On-Office VoIP or a Cloud-based VoIP system.

4. On-Office VoIP System

All equipment will be installed in the building, including PBX, to keep the phone system running. Large capital is required to buy all the equipment then you have to pay a monthly fee for SIP trunking or PRI circuit, which would enable you to receive calls.

Advantages

You have complete control of the service. Your IT team can operate it as per your requirements.

Disadvantages

It requires a lot of capital to be put in, and it needs a whole bunch of people to be operated.

5. Cloud-Based VoIP

Cloud-Based VoIP requires no maintenance or hardware. All the equipment is hosted by service providers; you just need to provide a monthly fee to the provider.

Advantages

The biggest merit of this system is that it is maintenance-free, and you can configure it from your computer.

Disadvantages

You do not have much control over the system. If it goes down, you have to rely on your provider.

Final Thoughts

Small business phone systems are the requirement of time. As the world has become more connected are vibrant; therefore, you also have to upgrade yourself with it. These systems are crucial for business; otherwise, you are going to be left behind.

