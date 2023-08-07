This New Vector Illustration Marketplace is a Dictionary

The digital world is evolving, and with it, the demand for high-quality, diverse, and interchangeable illustrations is on the rise. Pictographic, a new vector illustration marketplace, aims to redefine the way we perceive and use illustrations in design. Here’s a deep dive into what makes Pictographic stand out and how it compares to other giants in the industry:

1. Redefining Illustration Sets

Traditional illustration sets are often limited, with most offering only 20-50 concepts. This limitation stems from the fact that illustrations are human-produced, requiring more effort than just a click on a camera. Pictographic aims to break this mold by offering a more extensive and deeper range of concepts. The current scenario often sees the same concepts being repeated in different styles by various illustrators. Pictographic seeks to diversify this universe.

2. Interchangeability in Design

One of the significant challenges with current design illustrations is their lack of interchangeability. Once you choose an illustration set for a website, changing it means altering every single image. Pictographic envisions a world where changing an illustration is as simple as changing a font. Imagine having a site-wide illustration style that can be swapped out seamlessly. That’s the future Pictographic is building towards.

3. Embracing the AI Era

With the rise of AI-generated content, there’s a need for illustrations that can complement this content. AI might be able to generate art, but it lacks the finesse and understanding of context that human illustrators bring. Pictographic offers a human-verified set of drawings that AI can use to create richer content. This integration means bloggers can have images automatically added to their AI-generated content, and AI chatbots can offer more visually engaging responses.

4. The Future of Design Illustrations

Pictographic believes that the future of content creation lies in AI drafting content that humans then refine. To support this vision, Pictographic offers both a curated digital illustration set and a community of designers and content creators. This approach allows for rapid style evolution, with new styles being tested on smaller sets before being expanded based on popularity.

Pictographic in Action

Currently, Pictographic boasts over 18,000+ illustrations, with more being added monthly. These illustrations span various genres, including technology, food, vehicles, and business. The platform also supports vector formats, allowing users to adapt illustrations to different background colors seamlessly.

Current Trends in Web Design and Graphics

Web design and graphics have seen a shift towards minimalism, with clean lines, muted color palettes, and a focus on functionality (source). Parallax scrolling (see here), dark mode, and 3D elements are becoming increasingly popular, enhancing user experience and engagement. Pictographic’s vast library, with its diverse styles, caters to these trends, ensuring designers have access to contemporary and forward-thinking illustrations.

Comparing Pictographic to Industry Giants

When we look at other marketplaces like Vecteezy, Adobe Stock Photos, and Shutterstock:

Vecteezy offers a plethora of vector graphics, but Pictographic’s unique selling point is its focus on creating an interchangeable system, akin to changing fonts. This level of flexibility is unparalleled in the industry.

Adobe Stock Photos is a giant, with a vast collection of photos, vectors, and illustrations. However, Pictographic’s emphasis on catering to AI-generated content gives it an edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Shutterstock is known for its extensive photo library. While it does offer illustrations, Pictographic’s curated and community-driven approach ensures a more tailored and trend-focused collection.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pictographic is not just another illustration marketplace; it’s a dictionary for the digital design world. With its vision of interchangeability, AI integration, and future-focused approach, it’s set to revolutionize the way we use and perceive illustrations in design. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, platforms like Pictographic, which anticipate and cater to emerging trends, will undoubtedly lead the way.

