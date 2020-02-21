TikTok introducing new Family Safety Mode for parents to monitor their childrens’ usage

I gave up trying to keep up with trends a long time ago. I realised back in high school already that I was out of the loop with the latest fashion and social trends and haven’t bothered since. One of those latest social trends that I cannot fathom is the social media app TikTok. The video-sharing app offers little of value to me and the random videos I have seen shared from their look mostly silly. I’m getting old, okay.

But what do I know because today’s youth love Tik-Tok delight in wasting hours creating and watching content on it. So much time though that parents are notably concerned about their children’s use of time on the app. That’s why the company is introducing a new Family Safety Mode to allow parents to monitor exactly how much time their children are spending on the app.

TikTok’s Family Safety Mode will also allow parents to restrict who can send their kid a direct message or turn off the option to direct message completely. They can also restrict the type of content children can see while using the app

The company shared the news about the update in a recent blog where they are looking for this to be the start of several ideas to encourage people to develop “a healthy relationship with online apps and services.” This comes after the company recently teamed up with some of its most-followed personalities to create videos that remind people to get off TikTok:

We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them — creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok’s community.

The Family Safety Mode is currently available in the UK, but the company is looking to push it to the rest of the world soon.

