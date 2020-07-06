TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn caught trying to access iOS clipboard information

There have been a few issues with the way companies have been handling their iOS clipboards and unintentionally copying data that they shouldn’t have. This comes as a beta version of iOS 14, which sends an alert when an app tries to copy clipboard information, is informing people when sites are trying to copy too much of said clipboard information.

So far, TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn have all being caught with this questionable behaviour that is leading them to start issuing damage control statements of fixing these security flaws as soon as possible. Apart from TikTok who has claimed this behaviour was part of an anti-spam feature, it’s not clear why this functionality existed in the other apps in the first place, with Linkedin going so far as to simply describe it as a bug that needs to be addressed.

UPDATE: Seems like Reddit is capturing the clipboard on each keystroke as well 😕



Seeing the notification come up just as much. pic.twitter.com/nzbElmRG2a — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

Here is LinkedIn copying and pasting from my notes app “Bear” pic.twitter.com/CsjocmjUm4 July 2, 2020

While its great to see prompt response in fixing up these security gaps, it’s concerning that they have been doing it for so long and even if the companies all claim that clipboard information was never stored or saved. As for Apple, outside of warning people of this action, it’s not clear if they’re going to better manage this information themselves as well to prevent other companies from even being able to do this in the first place.

Fixes from all these apps are expected in the coming week, though there could easily be more apps identified in the near future given how the beta is only in use by a small subset of people for now. If you are an iOS user, it might be best to regularly delete your clipboard for the time being to ensure no one inadvertently has access to something you may not want them to see. And please don’t try and copy your usernames and passwords from there too.

