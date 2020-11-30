Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch is a budget-friendly smartwatch

When it comes to the world of smart devices and a growing list of impressive technical features, perhaps no feature is more sought after than value. While many top range brands are competing with one another with the use of unique new technologies and apps, most people can’t afford these high-end devices. It’s the company that delivers the most value on the cheaper side of life, that will ultimately appeal to many of us.

And when it comes to value, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is generally one of the go-to names, especially with their popular Redmi devices that produce some remarkable performance and specifications at a really affordable price. The Redmi name is coming to the smartwatch market, as the company has just launched the new Redmi Watch in China (as reported by The Verge).

Taking obvious design tips from the Apple Watch, the device features a 1.4-inch rectangular touch display with curved glass. Within that shell, you will get NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a heart rate monitor, and waterproofing up to 50m with the battery life that the company claims will last up to 7 days in ordinary mode and 12 days in power-saving mode. Along with the touchscreen and a single button on the side, the device can also be controlled with the Mi Fit app on a paired smartphone. The device also comes in a variety of different colours like black, white, blue, green, and pink.

The Redmi Watch doesn’t offer much in terms of other features and lacks a critical GPS and other sporting apps to make it really useful for many fitness fanatics. But its biggest feature is ultimately the price and with the watch selling for 299 yuan in China (around R750), you’ll be hard-pressed to find better value anywhere in the smartwatch space. Especially one that looks like it is worth far more based on its design and UI.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal when these smartwatches will be released globally, but no doubt, at those prices, they are likely to get a lot of attention despite their lack of features, especially for people looking for a decent smartwatch and fitness device.

