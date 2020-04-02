YouTube developing a new TikTok rival called Shorts

There was a time when only big studios could afford to put together big shows that could find a big audience. Thanks to the internet and YouTube in particular, that approach to entertainment has drastically shifted as it became easier for the average person to create content that could be consumed relatively quickly and find a large fan following. It was no longer about high production values, but simply providing something simple, informative and entertaining in short doses that lured people in.

Since then YouTube has ruled the internet entertainment charts and even with the advent of big streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+, it remains the go-to place for general infotainment consumption. It is losing ground though, not to those aforementioned big streaming giants but rather to another video-sharing app that caters to an even shorter attention span – that being TikTok.

TikTok, which allows users to choose from a selection of audio, music and otherwise, and create videos using those sounds, has seen massive growth in users and its that audience which YouTube wants to lure back with a new platform they are developing called Shorts.

Revealed by The Information, Shorts will allow people to upload brief videos into a feed inside the mobile app and take advantage of licensed music that YouTube Music has in its catalogue. These songs can then be used within the videos that get posted and find their way onto YouTube as well.

I don’t see any appeal to an app like TikTok, but it’s hard to deny its current success. Hopefully, YouTube’s focus on trying to mimic that success rather than push different types of content through its primary platform doesn’t result in diminished quality on their main website.

