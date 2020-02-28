YouTube is experimenting with a new program that will allow creators to sell their own ads

YouTube has an incredibly large community of creators who are able to attract millions to watch their interesting, helpful, funny and often bizarre content with the ultimate goal being a drive to sell products and services to those viewers through advertising.

There is a problem though with all that monetisation in that it’s all owned and controlled by Google. All that advertising is possibly restricting some of these popular creators from attracting even more business and money. Something which YouTube wants to change through a new pilot program that will let creators sell ad space directly to brands they work with regularly.

YouTube has given control to certain partners so that they can at least have some say of what type of adverts displayed on their channels, but this is the first time that we are seeing the company find a way to offer specific ways for regular creators to sell ads to a company for additional marketing or sponsorship purposes. Something which creators have previously requested for the ability to do so. Meaning Darryn may finally fulfil his dream of a YouTube channel which advertises nothing but Batman cartoons, movies and toys while he talks to his beloved figurines for hours on end. Editor’s note: Hell yeah Craig, hell yeah.

Considering that YouTube generated more than $15 billion to Google’s overall advertising revenue this past year it’s a part of the pie they want more access to. The proposed changes are not available to everyone as Google will only be piloting it with a few creators for now, with clear guidelines to still be established on how the announcement of an advertised video will be declared. There will also remain strict guidelines on the content of videos that creators will need to adhere to.

