Best comic book covers of the week – 19 April 2020

It has been roughly 73 seconds since the X-Men were given the relaunch treatment, and in the spirit of all things merry and mutant, let’s have another! Now that Marvel’s most famous mutants have a homeland, a culture, and a position on the world stage, it’s time for a new X-Men team from writer Gerry Duggan and artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia to kick off in July.

Comprised of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine (Logan’s clone-daughter taking up her pop’s mantle this time), Synch, and Polaris, the new title will “showcase the incredible adventures of the first X-Men team since the mutant nation of Krakoa was formed in Jonathan Hickman’s revolutionary House of X and Powers of X,” according to Marvel.

“The current era of X-Men has evolved mutant storytelling like never before,” reads the Marvel’s announcement. “No longer protecting a world that hates and fears them, the X-Men said goodbye to their dream of coexistence and founded a thriving mutant homeland. But in the aftermath of X of Swords, original X-Men Cyclops and Marvel Girl realized that the world needed its premiere team of mutant superheroes.

Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe, but to the X-Men, things are simple—you do what’s right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. This new team are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they’re up for any battle to protect their people and their home planet.

“It’s my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July,” Duggan said. “Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capital of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July.”

There’ll be a number of variant covers from artists such as Peach Momoko, RB Silva, and Patrick Gleason, but until that launch day arrives you can feast your eyes on these beauties from this week’s collection.

