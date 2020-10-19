Best comic book covers of the week – 19 October 2020

The Joker War is over. Armed with near limitless resources after stealing the Wayne Family fortune, the clown prince of crime’s latest effort to finally end the stalemate between himself and the dark knight took place on an unprecedented scale over the last few issues of Batman. Armies of clowns tore Gotham to pieces, the Bat-family was stretched thin and Batman was pushed to hell and back before finally triumphing.

Conflicts don’t end overnight though, and the ramifications of the Joker War will still be felt for some time to come. So what exactly is going to be happening Gotham in the aftermath of a battle that rocked the city to its very core? Nothing good, that’s what. “The Joker and Punchline may be down, but they’re definitely not out,” DC’s description of the issue by James Tynion IV, Guillem March, and Tomeu Morey reads.

Clownhunter doesn’t seem like he’s going to heed Batman’s warning to stop killing the Joker/s men. And Ghost-Maker…? Well, we don’t know what his deal is, but it doesn’t seem like he wants to take Batman out for nachos. No, the Dark Knight still has a lot to watch out for, and he now has far fewer resources to work with.

And here’s a few pages, straight from DC!

That’s just the start of things to come, as DC’s Future State is around the corner. Until then, it’s time to look at the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Daredevil #23 by Marco Checchetto

Falcon & Winter Soldier #4 by Takashi Okazaki

Fantastic Four #25 by Stanley Lau

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 by Rafael Albuquerque

Iron Man #2 by Alex Ross

Juggernaut #2 by Superlog

Marvels X #6 by Alex Ross

Werewolf By Night #1 by Takashi Okazaki

Mars Attacks / Red Sonja #3 by Arthur Suydam

Dune: House Atreides #1 by Jae Lee

Faithless II #5 by Maria Llovet

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #55 by Jamal Campbell

Something Is Killing The Children #11 by Martin Simmonds

Batman #101 by Guillem March

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #1 by Sean Gordon Murphy

Catwoman #26 by Jenny Frison

Dark Nights: Death Metal – Robin King #1 by Jeremy Roberts

Nightwing #75 by Alan Quah

Rat Queens #22 by Marco Lesko and Priscilla Petraites

Scumbag #1 by Lewis Larosa, Jerome Opena, and Andrew Robinson

Mass Effect: The Complete Comics by Massimo Carnevale

Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #5 by Tonci Zonjic

Invader Zim Vol. 4 by Warren Wucinich

Heist, Or How To Steal A Planet #7 by Arjuna Susini

Shadow Service #3 by Corin Howell and Triona Farrell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #110 by Ben Bates

Tales Of Terror Quarterly 2020 Halloween Special #1 by Igor Vitorino

Dead Day #4 by Andy Clarke

Miles To Go #2 by Stephen Molnar

Rai #8 by Walter Simonson

King Tank Girl #1 by Brett Parson

The Phantom Of The Opera by Varga Tomi

Monograph by Chris Ware

Eva by Marco Turini

Last Updated: