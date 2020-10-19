Best comic book covers of the week – 19 October 2020

The Joker War is over. Armed with near limitless resources after stealing the Wayne Family fortune, the clown prince of crime’s latest effort to finally end the stalemate between himself and the dark knight took place on an unprecedented scale over the last few issues of Batman. Armies of clowns tore Gotham to pieces, the Bat-family was stretched thin and Batman was pushed to hell and back before finally triumphing.
Conflicts don’t end overnight though, and the ramifications of the Joker War will still be felt for some time to come. So what exactly is going to be happening Gotham in the aftermath of a battle that rocked the city to its very core? Nothing good, that’s what. “The Joker and Punchline may be down, but they’re definitely not out,” DC’s description of the issue by James Tynion IV, Guillem March, and Tomeu Morey reads.
Clownhunter doesn’t seem like he’s going to heed Batman’s warning to stop killing the Joker/s men. And Ghost-Maker…? Well, we don’t know what his deal is, but it doesn’t seem like he wants to take Batman out for nachos. No, the Dark Knight still has a lot to watch out for, and he now has far fewer resources to work with.
And here’s a few pages, straight from DC!
That’s just the start of things to come, as DC’s Future State is around the corner. Until then, it’s time to look at the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Daredevil #23 by Marco Checchetto
- Falcon & Winter Soldier #4 by Takashi Okazaki
- Fantastic Four #25 by Stanley Lau
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 by Rafael Albuquerque
- Iron Man #2 by Alex Ross
- Juggernaut #2 by Superlog
- Marvels X #6 by Alex Ross
- Werewolf By Night #1 by Takashi Okazaki
- Mars Attacks / Red Sonja #3 by Arthur Suydam
- Dune: House Atreides #1 by Jae Lee
- Faithless II #5 by Maria Llovet
- Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #55 by Jamal Campbell
- Something Is Killing The Children #11 by Martin Simmonds
- Batman #101 by Guillem March
- Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #1 by Sean Gordon Murphy
- Catwoman #26 by Jenny Frison
- Dark Nights: Death Metal – Robin King #1 by Jeremy Roberts
- Nightwing #75 by Alan Quah
- Rat Queens #22 by Marco Lesko and Priscilla Petraites
- Scumbag #1 by Lewis Larosa, Jerome Opena, and Andrew Robinson
- Mass Effect: The Complete Comics by Massimo Carnevale
- Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #5 by Tonci Zonjic
- Invader Zim Vol. 4 by Warren Wucinich
- Heist, Or How To Steal A Planet #7 by Arjuna Susini
- Shadow Service #3 by Corin Howell and Triona Farrell
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #110 by Ben Bates
- Tales Of Terror Quarterly 2020 Halloween Special #1 by Igor Vitorino
- Dead Day #4 by Andy Clarke
- Miles To Go #2 by Stephen Molnar
- Rai #8 by Walter Simonson
- King Tank Girl #1 by Brett Parson
- The Phantom Of The Opera by Varga Tomi
- Monograph by Chris Ware
- Eva by Marco Turini
Last Updated: October 19, 2020