Best comic book covers of the week – 24 May 2021

Remember Darkhawk? Me neither to be honest, but I’m guessing based on some old comic books that the character must have been a relic of the 90s EXTREME era. Apparently the character isn’t just back in action over at Marvel, but his legacy has been passed on to a new successor. That’s good! Because now I can finally just what Darkhawk is all about, now that writer Kyle Higgins and artist Juanan Ramirez are slapping together a new saga after the original hero Chris Powell sent his magical amulet into space.
“Darkhawk #1 introduces a new heir to the mantle of Darkhawk in Connor Young, a seventeen-year-old star basketball player who, like Chris Powell before him, discovers the mysterious amulet and unlocks powers of Darkhawk,” Marvel’s synopsis for the issue reads. Higgins, who’s currently working on Kaiju-smacking fun in Trials of Ultraman and also has his new superhero title called Radiant Black, calls the new take on Darkhawk similar to other themes that he’d previously explored. Plus there’s a brand new character design, courtesy of Pepe Larraz.
“My approach to the mantle and the book, in general, comes from the same place that some of my other recent superhero work comes from: building something new and contemporary, while staying respectful to what’s come before,” Higgins said.
We’ll be taking the body-swapping-with-an-android-but-still-controlling-it-with-your-consciousness-despite-not-being-genetically-compatible, in some pretty different new directions,” Higgins continues. “And at the core of that, is Connor Young. And the sudden medical diagnosis that upends his entire life.
The Darkhawk design is bold and striking. There’s a reason why the character has really lasted over the last 30 years, despite appearing infrequently. And I think a big part of it is how memorable his look is. In my opinion, the look of a new superhero is 90% of the battle of creating a character that has the potential to stand the test of time.
Darkhawk flies once again in August. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!
Last Updated: May 24, 2021