Best comic book covers of the week – 30 November 2020

There’s big money to be made in the realm of comic book dealing, but figuring out which new issue could be a worthwhile investment is a dangerous game. Right now, some collectors are sitting on piles of comics that have very little value beyond their sticker price, but if you wanted to invest in America’s greatest art form then the answer lies in looking back to the past.

The classic comic books, the series that aren’t in print and haven’t been for several decades, those are worthwhile investments. If you can afford them that is. Here’s an example for you: Detective Comics #27 from 1939 is one of the holy grails of comic book collecting, due to it being the first appearance of Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s Batman.

In 2010, a copy of the comic that had a CGC 8.0 grade sold for over a million dollars. A decade later? A 7.0 graded copy fetched a hefty sum of $1.5 million at auction. “While any copy of this key comic is something special, we think this one stands up extremely well against any we’ve seen offered to the public,” Heritage Auctions’ description of the issue read.

The yellows on the cover are clean and unsmudged, and few surviving copies can make that claim. And notice that the back cover is also appealingly clean. The book is also well-centered, with none of the back cover ad wrapping around to the front. Also note that this book has no codes or markings of any sort, which can be said of very few 1939 comics!

“I’m not at all surprised at the result,” Heritage auction’s vice president Barry Sandoval said in a statement via Games Radar.

After all, this is one of the best copies you will ever see of one of the most important comic books ever published.

That sum may be too much for some people to stomach, but fret not: While it’ll still cost an eye-watering amount of cash, now is as good time as ever to pick up comic books which have proven themselves to be worthwhile investments. Just don’t bank on those Malibu comics from the 1990s and featuring characters such as Prime, to put your kids through university.

