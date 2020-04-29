FanCon 2020 has been cancelled

These days, it’s not a matter of if but when the Coronavirus will continue to be the biggest downer on the planet. Aside from the horrific death toll, infection rate and the realisation that the apocalypse is bafflingly stupid, the pandemic has forced many a convention to close its doors for 2020 lest a gathering of fandom result in the unthinkable.

You can add local darling FanCon 2020 to that list, as the beloved convention won’t be held this year:

ANNOUNCEMENT : 29 APRIL 2020



FANCON 2020 CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/dRu5fkt70o — FanCon CT Comic Con (@FanConComicCon) April 29, 2020

For those of you who have never attended FanCon, think of it as the most dedicated comic book convention that arrives every year with plenty of stalls, panels and international comic book talent. Focused primarily on the medium of comic books, FanCon has grown over the last couple of years from indie event to main event player on the South African convention circuit.

It’s not the end for the brand though! In their tweet, FanCon promises to bounce back in 2021. Will we be there to see it? You’re damn right we will, we’ve got a convention itch to scratch with that brand’s delightful topical cream!

