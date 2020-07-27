Holy Sith, Hot Toys is making a gigantic sixth scale Millennium Falcon

A proper passion for all things Star Wars is by no means a cheap hobby. With enough merchandise to choke a Death Star trench before the Rebels arrive and price tags that’ll cost you an arm and a leg quicker than a surly Jedi in a bar confrontation, Star Wars will test the monetary mettle of all who embrace the ways of the merchandising Force.

Hot Toys may have just come up with the ultimate benchmark for an adventure in time and space, as the company has unveiled their biggest collectible to date: A sixth-scale Millenium Falcon. No really, look at the size of this thing, via Sideshow:

Announced at Ani-Com and Games Hong Kong, the Hot Toys Millennium Falcon will measure a whopping 18 feet long, which in Queen’s metrics works out to almost 5.5 meters. That’s…literally the size of 23 ping pong tables, although my maths may be slightly off on this one. In addition to all the outside details that feature on this replica of the ship that’s based on its first appearance, there’ll also be a ton of internal space that fans can play with if they happen to own any of the Hot Toys sixth scale figures that’ll fit inside of it.

Right now, you can get pretty much any Star Wars figure from Hot Toys, as the manufacturer has produced Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Extra Grouchy Alec McGuinness figures in the past. Inside the replica, you’ve got the infamous cockpit, the internal chill space and enough lights for the replica to be confused for an overzealous American Xmas tree.

As for the price? If you have to ask, chances are that you can’t afford this behemoth. Next stop: A petition to get Hot Toys to construct a sixth scale Death Star. That’s no moon.

