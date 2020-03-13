Hot Toys Batgirl is ready to kick some Joker butt

I promised the guys in the office that I was done buying Hot Toys Batman figures. I’ve got a fair number of them now, and even I have to admit that it’s hard falling asleep when you’re being glared at by Mike, Adam, Ben and Christian every night. I may indeed be done after my current order is paid up, but like everything else in life, there’s a glorious loophole attached to that pledge. I’m done buying Batman figures.

Nobody said that Batgirl wasn’t allowed! Which is exactly what Hot Toys is rolling out next, as the long in development Batgirl figure is the next big project on their plate now that they’ve presumably run out of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to give some sixth-scale love to. Based on her appearance in Batman: Arkham Knight’s standalone DLC episode that saw the caped crusader’s fledgeling protege take on the Joker in an abandoned amusement park, this version of Batgirl is all rubber, cape and a heck of a smirk in her facial sculpt.

Check her out below!

































“Joker’s got my father.” With the fame of the Batman Arkham game series continues to spread globally, some of the iconic characters from Batman: Arkham Knight have gained immense popularity. To keep up the momentum, Hot Toys is elated to introduce the female character from one of the downloadable episodes “A Matter of Family”. Determined to save her father from The Joker, Babara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl has to battle against the Joker along with Robin. Highly sought after by “Bats” fans, here comes the extremely cool-looking 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure. Beautifully crafted based on Batgirl’s appearance in the video game, the 1/6th scale Batgirl features a newly developed masked head sculpt with long light brown real fabric hair, a newly developed body tailored for Batgirl, a sophisticated tailored Batsuit with gold color Bat logo on the chest as well as light copper coulored armor on arms, a light copper color belt, an array of Bat gadgets including grapnel gun with Batclaw, Batarangs and a Remote Hacking Device. Last but not least, the figure also comes with a specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop.

I’ll never escape the collectible curse of the caped crusaders, will I? Batgirl will presumably arrive next year, in what I hope is a new line within the video game masterpiece series that does for the Arkham Knight incarnation of Batman and all his many skins what it’s currently doing for Spider-Man and his multiple costumes.

