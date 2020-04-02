Hot Toys Harley Quinn is ready to paint the town red

With the Marvel side of life on hold for now until the next couple of films can kickstart a whole new phase of merchandising, Hot Toys has begun shifting their attention to other projects that they left in limbo for far too long. One such franchise getting all the love? The Arkham series! I’ve already got an Arkham Asylum Batman and Arkham Knight caped crusader on my shelf, and I’ve barely managed to stave off the toy lust to augment that collection with a sixth scale Arkham Knight, Joker and Deathstroke.

I can feel the last layers of resistance crumbling around me lately, as Hot Toys have delivered a one-two punch that has me reaching for my credit card. First there was a proper Batgirl figure with which to grow the Arkhamverse collection. Now there’s a cupid of crime to boot, as Harley Quinn is getting some oddly realistic attention as well.

Grating accent and my preference for her original latex onesie costume aside, I have to say…I like what I see. Which in this case, is an incredibly detailed figure with tons of charm, accessories and looks like it was pulled straight from the video game:



































Based on the incredibly popular Batman: Arkham Knight videogame, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Harley Quinn collectible figure with the new look mixed with goth and punk, giving her a more edgy and sinister appearance that reflects her unstable and wild personality. Masterfully crafted based on Harley Quinn’s appearance in the video game, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with white powdered make up, blonde hair sculpture and moveable pigtails, newly developed body, Harley Quinn’s dramatic outfit consisting of a corset with black ruffle skirt and lace details, red and blue boots and arm-bracers, amazingly-detailed accessories including baseball bat, machine gun, mallet, pistol, paint can with brush, Jack-in-the-box, and a specially designed figure stand with game logo.

I WANT IT SO BAD! This figure looks like it makes use of Hot Toys’ new toy-making technology wherein elbow joints are virtually hidden away behind seamless silicone. If you’ve seen the recent Wonder Woman and Thor figures, you’ll know exactly how weirdly realistic it looks in person. No official release dates just yet, although I’d peg this figure as a 2021 release.

