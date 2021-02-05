Infinite Frontier brings big changes, and even bigger superstar teams to the DC Universe

The dust has barely settled from the events of Dark Knights: Death Metal, the sneak peek into what lies ahead for the DC Universe in Future State has just wrapped up, and the year ahead is about exploring a new frontier. An Infinite Frontier to be exact! The new vision for the DC Universe, which can be summed up as get bent continuity, kicks off in Infinite Frontier #0, a 64-page anthology one-shot “setting the stage for new storylines, surprises, and mysteries unfolding over this year and beyond,” according to the publisher.

The one-shot is being helmed by writers Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV, and a whole host of artists including John Timms, Alex Sinclair, John Romita Jr., Klaus Janson, and Brad Anderson. “One of the things that comes up in it is this theme of anything is possible now. And it actually means something to us too; about this idea that the DCU feels unpredictable at this point, right? And I think we’re trying new things and trying different stuff,” Williamson said to Newsarama.

And if you look at ‘Future State,’ you can see all this exciting new talent coming in and how important this stuff is for Infinite Frontier is to keep that ball going and to bring in all of this really cool stuff going forward. Now, narratively, the idea of anything is possible. There’s a scene where Wonder Woman and Spectre talk about it. Spectre says it: ‘There could be infinite wonder, but….’ she says, ‘…but there can also be infinite terror.’ And that cost of what the hand was talking to with Wonder Woman, I think that will be such a big deal throughout the story. I think that will be one of the bigger moments – when we get to the ending that John Romita did. I think that’s the stuff that’ll be probably the bigger, like the ending the epilogue scene, I think will be a big deal because it ties into that idea that they’re having some kind of cost for bringing all this stuff back for untying the knot, for resetting the timeline, for resetting the multiverse there has to be some kind of cost. Once you see what that cost is, I think that’ll be a big moment.

Here’s the full superstar line-up for the comic book, that will set the stage for the new new DC Universe, and features not only current creative teams but new ones as well:

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

The story to take particular note of here is Alan Scott: Green Lantern by Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne. Scott has re-emerged in the DC Universe as a main event player, with recent Doomsday Clock and Death Metal events re-establishing him as World War II-era Justice Society of America hero. Having Scott along with his daughter Jade and his son Obsidian pop up in the issue, likely points to big things for one of DC’s oldest families.

