The best comic book covers of the week – 11 August 2020

One of my favourite new things in comic books lately, has been DC’s Tales from the Dark Multiverse. Essentially their version of Marvel’s What If? But with an even more nihilistic approach, DC’s alternate reality story have focused on some of the most defining moments within the runs of famous characters and have amplified the twisted stories within by introducing newer and darker directions for the original narrative.

We’ve seen a handful of those one-shots so far, and come November there’ll be a pair of new tales to the add to the Dark Multiverse library:

Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Flashpoint by Bryan Hitch

Spinning out of the events of a world where a single choice by the Flash affected the entire DC Universe, find out what would have happened if Barry Allen had not put things right. If a world where the Flashpoint reality was never undone, where Thomas Wayne still haunts Gotham City as the Batman, and the Amazonian and Atlantean armies still prepare for war, will the Reverse Flash embrace this darker more deadly world and finally eclipse Barry Allen’s legacy?

Tales From the Dark Multiverse – Batman: Hush by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Dexter Soy

In this version of the classic tale, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Dexter Soy pose the question: What if Tommy had ruined Bruce Wayne’s life when they were children? Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced…who will tear Tommy’s life apart!

Both one-shots will feature cover art by David Marquez, which is a perfect segue in to the main event of the week!

